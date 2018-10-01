Tributes at theatre to capture the sounds of muscial icons

Celebrate some of music’s top icons at Motherwell Theatre this month, as three of the best tribute acts in the world hit the stage.

Join Mark Anthony, who made history by being the first tribute look-alike artist ever to appear on ‘Top of the Pops’, will perform on a night celebrating the eclectic pop sounds of Prince on Thursday, October 4.

Expect all the hits such as Kiss, Purple Rain, 1999, Raspberry Beret, Little Red Corvette, When Doves Cry and many more, as the show recreates some of the iconic scenes from Prince’s music videos for the live stage.

Next, we’ll get in a line as we enjoy the emergence of rockabilly and the unique country blends of The Man in Black for a musical and an emotional rollercoaster in Johnny Cash Roadshow on Saturday, October 6.

Featuring respected singer/songwriter Clive John as Johnny and Amanda Stone as June Carter, the show takes the audience from the 1950s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between.

All the greatest hits are included, along with songs from the latest five decades of the man in black’s career.

Embrace the rhyme and blues of a multi-award winning legend in The Tina Turner Experience on Saturday, October 13.

This fully live energetic show, which features a seven-piece band and professional dancers, charts the life and career of one of the world’s iconic voices and her hits such as Private Dancer, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, and Let’s Stay Together.

So whether you’re an avid fan, a casual listener or simply want an excuse for a night out with your pals head to Motherwell Theatre.

All three shows start at 7.30pm and tickets costing £23 for Mark Anthony as Prince, £23.50 (concessions £22) for the Johnny Cash Roadshow and £20 (concession £18, under 16s £16) for The Tina Turner Experience are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.

Join Johnny and Baby as Dirty Dancing hits the stage at Airdrie Town Hall on Friday.

Audiences have the chance to travel back to 1963 as 17-year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman learns some major lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £6 (£9 with a drink) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting culturenl.co.uk.