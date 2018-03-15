Tommy prepares to take to the stage

Motherwell musician Tommy McGuire made an impromptu appearance at the Country 2 Country music festival at the SSE Hydro on Saturday.

The three day festival saw some of the world’s biggest country stars perform, including the likes of Emmylou Harris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, along with emerging talent from Nashville and the UK.

Tommy went along to see his friends Mick Hargan, Katee Kross and Andy McBride play on the acoustic stage when Mick invited him on stage.

Mick asked Tommy to perform his version of Tennessee Whiskey, made popular by Chris Stapleton.

Tommy said: “Mick’s had two songs left when he looked up from under his cowboy hat and asks me to play ‘that old Tenessee Whiskey number’, well how could I refuse?

“I had only gone along to support my pals so needless to say I didn’t have my guitar on me, that may have seemed rather presumtious, but Mick gave me his.

“Country 2 Country is a big deal so it was great to be on that stage, I am was absolutely shaking with nerves but it went down very well.

“The song was originally written by george Jones, but Chris Stapleton took it and gave it a more soulful edge which is the version that I became familiar with and put my own twist on it, it just shows how a song can develop as it passes through different hands.”

Tommy will be back in his home town this weekend and will be better prepared as he performs at Motherwell Makes Music on Sunday.

A veteran of last year’s inaugural event he is delighted to be returning for its second year and will be at JD’s Bar on Sunday.

He said: “I am good friend’s with (the organiser) Derek Watson so when he asked me to get involved I thought it was really good thing to try to boost the music scene locally.

“Last year was a bit of a leap into the unknown, but it all seemed to go pretty well and I’m delighted to be back for a second year.

“If we inspire people to pick up a guitar and make their own music that’s great, but hopefully they’ll all just enjoy a great weekend of music as there are some brilliant bands and artists performing.

“Who knows, maybe a few people who saw me at the Hydro might fancy popping along?”

After Motherwell Tommy will join up with Mick again to play at Broadcast in Glasgow on March 25, keep up to date at www.facebook.com/Tommymcguiremusic