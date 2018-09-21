Nicholas happy to be home as he performs at Hydro event

Lanarkshire singing star Nicholas McDonald has returned to Scotland after eight months working in America to perform at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

The X Factor runner-up will one of the guest vocalists for Colours Classical 2018 on Saturday, September 29.

After the massive success of last year’s event, Colours will one again celebrate all that was great about The Arches with more dance floor anthems.

The 50-piece Scottish Festival Orchestra will play some of dance music’s most recognisable hits, that made The Arches an unforgettable venue during Colours 20-year residency.

Hosted by Peyton, the voice behind Higher Place, there will also be DJ sets from Faithless, Tall Paul and Seb Fontaine.

Nicholas will appear as a guest vocalist along with Emma Gillespie, Garry Greig and Heather Lennon.

He said: “I spent eight months working cruise ships out of Florida and it was a fantastic experience getting to visit the likes of Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas.

“I had great fun getting to meet lots of new people, some of the Americans actually recognised me, and everyone was really nice.

“However, I’m delighted to be back home and have the opportunity to be performing at the biggest venue in Scotland, especially with a full orchestra.

“I haven’t sang at the Hydro since doing a Clyde 1 Live event and haven’t performed with an orchestra since I was doing my classical training.

“It’s a real challenge and something completely different to playing with a band, but one I am very much looking forward to.

“I will be performing covers on the night, but to be able to do them in a way no one has heard before is very exciting.

“For anyone who had a great night out at The Arches over the years the tracks will be familiar, but at the same time will have a different vibe and I hope everyone has a amazing time.”

Nicholas also has a new single coming out in the next few weeks - keep an eye out for the launch date at www.nicholasmcdonald.co.uk.

Doors for Colours Classical 2019 open at 6.30pm and tickets costing £39.75-£43.70 are available by calling 0800 952 0110 or visiting www.thessehydro.com.

Please note this event is for over 16s only.