Nicholas giving back to local fans with concert hall show

X Factor runner-up Nicholas McDonald appears at Motherwell Concert Hall on Friday at 7.30pm.

Nicholas will be performing tracks from his first album In the Arms of an Angel and his upcoming album.

He said: “It’s great to come back to Motherwell and give something back to all my local fans who supported me throughout the X Factor and continue to do so. This will be a night to remember!”

Tickets costing £15 (£12.50 concessions) are available by calling 01698 403120 or online

Premium tickets are also available which includes entry to the soundcheck, meet and greet, and a signed poster.