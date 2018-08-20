Gerry Love to quit Teenage Fanclub in touring row

Teenage Fanclub bassist Gerry Love is to quit the band later this year following an ‘unresolved difference of opinion’ over touring plans.

Love, who formed the band in Bellshill with Norman Blake, Raymond McGinley and Francis MacDonald in 1989, will play his last gig with the band in London this November.

Sharing song writing duties with Blake and McGinley he penned some of the band most beloved tracks including Sparky’s Dream, Star Sign, In Need Direction and their biggest UK hit Ain’t That Enough.

A statement from the band said: “Following discussions within the band going back several months there is a continuing and sadly unresolvable difference of opinion on whether the band should proceed with proposed touring plans, so after the London show on November 15 Gerry will be separating from the band, and Teenage Fanclub will be continuing without him.”

The band are performing a series of three-night gigs in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London across October and November featuring sings from 91-93 on night one, 94-97 on night two and 98-200 on night three.

It has been announced they will be joined by former band mates O’Hare and Paul Quinn for these gigs.

They statement added: “The band wish Gerry all the best in his future musical endeavours.

“However, all of us are looking forward to the shows we’ll be playing this year, and in particular to making sure the shows in October and November will be something special.”