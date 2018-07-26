DJ Andy back home to headline summer party event

Rivals Gym in Wishaw will be transformed into a summer party arena on Saturday, headlined by Motherwell DJ Andy Raeside.

This is the latest offering from I.D. Events who have been giving a platform to local DJs in recent years to then go onto to become popular names on the become circuit.

Events manager and promoter Stevie Muir said: “This promises to be one of our best events to date.

“Our next raving extravaganza will see us transform a local warehouse that normally hosts boxing events into a summer party arena – and it’s not to be missed.

“Headlining is local hero Andy Raeside – just off the back of supporting Eric Prydz and having held summer-long residences in the party capital of the world, Ibiza.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy back as we have a long-standing friendship with him and know firsthand how roof-shattering his sets are.

“Also on the decks will be house and funk with Broken Disco, tech house bangers courtesy of Carluke lads Porty and Alan Forest, while Declan Kenmure and Maffa make will make their long-awaited return to the scene.

Other big names include Nico Balducci, James Hendry, Steven McGuinness and Hive and Mac, with the winner of the Facebook DJ competition opening proceedings.

The event runs from 3pm-1am, with tickets costing £8 available from all the DJs and promoter, the venue, Aroma Cafe in Wishaw and TJs sports bar in Motherwell and some tickets will be on the door on the day at £10.

Stevie added: “We are aiming to bring a musical experience to an area where most nights out consist of going down the pub or some generic nightclub playing the same music week, in week out.

“If you want a real summer party, bring your glow sticks to Rivals on July 28.”