Connor headlines show

Fresh from his appearance at the Motherwell Makes Music festival Bellshill youngster Connor Fyfe is to headline his first Glasgow show.

The 11-year-old Mossend Primary pupil will be performing at the Classic Grand on Sunday, May 20.

Despite his age Connor is already something of a veteran of the live music scene having gigged regularly at the likes of King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

He is no stranger to the Classic Grand either having supported Neon Gypsy and Jack Vize and supports X-Factor’s Ryan Lawrie on May 11.

Connor will also be the youngest act to appear at the Gentle Giant Music Festival in Forth on May 12.

Doors on May 20 open at 6.30pm and tickets costing £8 are available from http://connorfyfe.bigcartel.com.

This is an all ages gig, but under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.