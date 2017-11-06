Chloe shows her bravery as she supports music legend

It can be tough to make an instant impression, especially when there is a music legend waiting in to follow you on stage, but Chloe Reynolds is up for the challenge.

Chloe is currently supporting Lulu on her 43-date All About The Music tour which comes to Motherwell Concert Hall on Thursday.

The Gloucester-based singer, who released her second album I Am Brave last month, got the job after supporting Marti Pellow and Anastacia.

Chloe said: “It’s exciting to be asked to tour with these big names, but you can’t be overwhelmed and just treat them as normal people.

“It turns out after I supported Anastacia that she is friends with Lulu and I guess being friends they must have been talking and I was invited on this tour.

“It’s 43 dates in 55 days, so there aren’t many days off, but Lulu is amazing and show absolutely no sign of slowing down so I can definitely keep going too.

“It’s been going really well, I only have four songs so there isn’t much time to make an impact, but I go out at half-time to chat to people and sell CDs and I’ve been getting some wonderful feedback, someone even bought me an ice-cream and when you are on the road for a long time little gestures like that are very much appreciated.

“Having said that I do enjoy being on the road, especially when you find yourself somewhere new or seeing something for the first time like watching the pumpkin being harvested in Norfolk.””

Chloe has already topped the Christian charts and hopes for a similarly positive reaction to her latest release.

She said: “I am really happy with the new album, there were lots of songs I ended up rejecting, but I always feel like they were written for a reason whether at that moment I had to get a certain motion or feeling out.

“The tour with Lulu ends in November and then I think I’ll have a three days off before touring as a Compassion ambassador, through whom I sponsor a child.

“I had always sung in choirs at school, but I never thought I’d have the self confidence to do this until I found Jesus as a teenager so I want to help others share what I discovered.”

All About The Music sees Lulu performs songs from a career spanning over 50 years including ‘Shout’, ‘To Sir With Love’, ‘Relight My Fire’ and ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, amongst many others.

The show starts at 7.30pm and there are still a few tickets remaining costing £35 available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting Culture NL