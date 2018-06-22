Band launching new EP after chart success

Motherwell band The Banter Thiefs launch their new EP TWO at King Tut’s in Glasgow on Saturday.

The EP features four tracks, including an acoustic version of Rockstars, the B-side to Up the Well, released for Motherwell appearance in the Scottish Cup Final.

The title and artwork are a tribute to drummer Darren’s new arrival Thomas Walter O’Rourke – the first baby in The Banter Thiefs’ family.

Up the Well reached 16 in the UK iTunes chart and eight on the official Scottish charts, and the band hope TWO will enjoy similar success.

Bassist Derek Watson said: “We’ve been looking to release a new EP for a while and on the back on the cup final song getting so much publicity this seemed like the perfect time.

“We never expected it to go as viral as it did, but obviously we are delighted and tickets are selling well for King Tut’s so while it might be a bit much to expect it would be amazing if TWO enjoyed similar success.”

The show starts at 8pm with support coming from The Label, Weekend Debt & The Reason. For tickets visit www.thebanterthiefs.bigcartel.com.