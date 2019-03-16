Motherwell hosts showing paying tribute to Whitney Houston

Hit touring show Whitney – Queen of the Night comes to Motherwell Concert Hall on Saturday, April 6.

Whitney – Queen of the Night is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

Shanice Smith delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in what is the ultimate tribute to Whitney Houston. This award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artists, taking the audience on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits.

Beautifully remembering the most highly awarded female artiste in the world ever, the music of Whitney Houston has touched most of us at some time in our lives. Whitney’s debut album ‘Whitney Houston’ was released in February 1985, and featured her first No.1 hit single, the jazzy ballad Saving All My Love For You.

She went on to become one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide.

The show features hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, I Will Always Love You, and many more.

For tickets, call 01698 403120 or visit {https://culturenl.co.ukCulture NL|Click here}