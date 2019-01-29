Motherwell Concert Hall date for ex-Celtic bosses

Gordon Strachan and Neil Lennon will join forces once again at Motherwell Concert Hall
Discover what it’s like to manage Celtic, straight from the horses’ mouths, as Motherwell Concert Hall welcomes Gordon Strachan and Neil Lennon on Friday, February 15.

The evening starts with a VIP Meet and Greet at 6.30pm, before General Admission at 7.30pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. VIP Meet and Greet tickets are £99 and General Admission tickets are £39.

As well as a chance to rub shoulders with the football legends, the night promises a bill of stories from their time at Celtic, a live interview with the pair, an audience Q&A session, a professional photography opportunity and a sports goods auction.

To book your tickets call 01698 403120 or visit www.culturenl.co.uk.