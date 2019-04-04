Liverpool four-piece The Night Cafe play Glasgow’s O2 Academy

Liverpool four-piece The Night Cafe have released ‘Endless Lovers’ – the first piece of material to surface from their much anticipated debut album, which is due for release this year.

It follows the band’s second EP ‘Bunkbed’, which was released in summer 2018.

The track builds and pushes on the foundations laid in that project, embracing the darker nuances in their sound, whilst still incorporating the driving backbeat and sharp melodies that were so resonant when they first emerged.

Frontman Sean Martin said: “For me, Endless Lovers has an important message that you should sort of ‘check yourself before you wreck yourself’ in a relationship. You can feel like everyone around you and your significant other is against you, and you just want to push them away.

After a big 2018 which saw the band embark on their biggest headline tour to date and amass over 20 million streams, The Night Cafe are once again hitting the road.

Tour dates include a gig at O2 Academy, Glasgow, on Thursday, April 18.