Knights and castles themed actvities at heritage centre

North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre will be offering knights and castles themed activities today (Friday), Saturday and Monday.

There are arts and craft activities each day from 12.30-3.30pm, a special bookbug session on Saturday at 10.30am and daily family film screenings at 2pm including Disney films The Sword in the Stone on Friday, Robin Hood on Saturday, and Brave on Monday.

Families can enjoy storytelling on Monday from 10.30-11am, and also get involved with knights and castled themed activities including dress up, brass rubbings and object handling.

Entry to the centre is free, with small charges for some activities.