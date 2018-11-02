Joyce Manor line up in Glasgow with Basement

British quintet Basement are embarking on their biggest UK tour to date – including a gig at The Garage in Glasgow on Sunday, November 18.

And they’re being joined by Joyce Manor (pictured), who recently released their fifth album Million Dollars to Kill Me.

Formed in Ipswich in 2009, Basement comprises of brothers Andrew Fisher (vocals) and James Fisher (drums), plus Alex Henery (guitar, vocals), Ronan Crix (guitar) and Duncan Stewart (bass). A year after forming, they released their debut album ‘I Wish I Could Stay Here’ and quickly followed it with 2012’s breakthrough second album ‘Colourmeinkindness’. In 2014, they regrouped to pen the ‘Further Sky’ EP, which breathed new life into the five friends, and they went on to record their third album ‘Promise Everything’.

Co-founded by Barry Johnson (guitar, vocals) and Chase Knobbe (guitars) in Los Angeles’ South Bay, Joyce Manor released their self-titled first album in 2011.

Their latest album – with its Britpop-esque hooks and driving guitar riffs – focuses on with love, money, doubt, confusion, and the hope that persists despite it all.