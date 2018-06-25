Jordan makes the podium

Bellshill teenager Jordan McGill has finished second runner-up in this year’s Miss Scotland final.

Jordan (19), lost out to fellow Lanarkshire lass Linzi Mclelland from East Kilbride in the Corinthian, Glasgow.

However, the legal services student, who is originally from Carfin was beaming about the experience having never had any previous acting or modelling experience.

Jordan said: “My experience in Miss Scotland has been one I will forever remember, it was my first time entering the competition and to be placed third means so much to me as I genuinely never expected to get past the first round.

“I am so proud of myself for what I have achieved for not only myself, but for the charity I was raising money for throughout, the Little Princess Trust.

“I had hoped to raise £1000 for the charity and exceeded this by raising a total of almost £5000 through different events which I organised by myself.

“Charity work plays a massive role in Miss Scotland, is more than just a beauty pageant in terms of your appearance, it is more about inner beauty and what you can do to give something back in the world.”

Jordan was full of praise for everyone involved with the competition which she believes will have a profound affect on her future and hopes one day to take the crown.

She said: “I met amazing girls that I will forever share a bond with, and also got to work with amazing people behind the scenes, in particular, the license holder of Miss Scotland and our mentor, Janis-Sue Smith, as well as our photographer Andy Barr.

“I personally grew a lot especially with my confidence, with me being just 19, I felt so privileged to be given an opportunity like the one I have had, I never used to have any confidence and being a part of this will definitely shape me for my future.

“I am planning on going back to college to study business, with the aim of one day owning my own business as well as continuing my charity work and will post any fundraising events I plan on my social media pages, my Just Giving page is always open for donations and I am thankful for every one, big or small.

“Within the next few years, I plan on re entering the competition in hope to achieve my dream of being Miss Scotland.

“I have always followed the competition, as well as Miss World, to be a part of these due to what they stand for and the deeper meaning of both, would be a dream come true.”