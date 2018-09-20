‘Girl of a thousand voices’ will be the Life of the Party

To celebrate the release of her debut album – Life of the Party – the ‘girl of a thousand voices’ has announced five UK dates.

US singing sensation Christina Bianco will be appearing live in October and her new show is set to wow audiences in cities including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh.

Showcasing her soaring vocals and rapid-fire, spot-on impersonations, audiences can expect Christina’s greatest impressions along with new material from the album, which was crowdfunded by her fans worldwide, surpassing the financial target she had set.

She said: “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my debut album, than by sharing it first with the people who have been the most supportive of me and my career.

“I never take it for granted that I, an American, have been so embraced by UK audiences.

“The British people have taken me to their hearts and I’m given such a warm welcome every time I perform here.

“I recorded this album in London, so the UK is where I wanted to share it for the first time.

“I also get to play some of my favourite places – I’ve had a lot of fun in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester and Aberdeen on previous tours.

“The audiences there are so enthusiastic.”

Christina Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos, gaining more than 24 million views.

She is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominated Broadway and West End performer and has appeared on major television programmes such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Paul O’Grady Show, This Morning and The Imitation Game.

Tickets for Christina’s Life of the Party tour – which includes a date at Wild Cabaret, Glasgow, on Tuesday, October 9 – are on sale from Christina’s website or the venues direct.