Festive fun at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre

Get into the festive spirit with lots of winter themed fun at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre in Motherwell.

Meet Holly the Christmas Elf, as she returns to put aspiring elves through their paces in her 90 minute workshop, every Saturday in December, until Christmas Eve.

Children will have the chance to practise their present wrapping skills, take part in some games and make a Christmas craft.

Suitable for children age 5-10 years (a parent or guardian must complete a permission form).

This season will also see the Heritage Centre screen some festive family films including Elf, Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Frozen and Miracle on 42nd Street.

Families can also delight in wintery tales and Artic adventures with Winter Storytelling Sessions, Christmas Bookbug (throughout December) or by visiting the Wee Winter Tales exhibition, now on until Saturday 2 Feb.

Explore the coldest time of the year through play, short films, stories and activities – just right for your little winter wanderer!

There are giant story books to discover, chances to dress up and make your own ‘snow angel’ as well as an enchanting ‘tree’ to read under.

Book In Advance for Holly’s Elf School by calling 01698 274 590. For more information, visit www.culturenl.co.uk.