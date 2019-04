Comedy legend Frank Skinner is coming to Motherwell Concert Hall with his brand new tour, Showbiz, later this year.

Skinner, who just celebrated his 10th anniversary at Absolute Radio, will be taking to the road for the first time in four years.

On Thursday, November 14, enjoy an opportunity to see the veteran star perform brand new stand-up in an intimate space.

The show starts at 7.30pm at tickets costing £26 are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk