Cumbernauld Theatre hosts a night of burlesque and cabaret

Cumbernauld Theatre is set to host a show this Saturday that promises to leave you amused, titillated and thoroughly entertained by its many talented performers!

Award-winning cabaret company The Kitten Has Claws presents The Sugar Revue, a burlesque and cabaret show.

The glittering line-up of glamorous and cheeky stripteasers features Miss Hell’s Belle, an elegant and charming Burlesque chanteuse who has performed in Las Vegas at Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend; Daiquiri Dusk, one of Scotland’s longest running performing talents and a previous contestant on Britain’s Got Talent; Tootsie Annie, a rising star on the scene and a real rockabilly rebel with a range of exciting and showstopping acts; and Wild Card Kitty – Scotland’s ‘Dita John Cleese of Burlesque and Cabaret’ – a veteran performer in the world of burlesque having performed across the UK and USA.

The Great Aziz brings some magic to the night with his awe-inspiring and award-winning acts – he has been Scottish Stage Magician of the year more than once.

And the night is hosted hosted by the darkly humorous musical comedy stylings of The Creative Martyrs – like a sinister Laurel and Hardy they enthrall and engage the audience with their wit and catchy songs about the Apocalypse, Banning Books and other weird and witty observations about the current state of society!

The Sugar Revue is at Cumbernauld Theatre on Saturday, March 16, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available online at Cumbernauld Theatre