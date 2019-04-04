Control freak Raymond Mearns has plenty to confess on his tour

He’s the man Billy Connolly says “knows how to swear properly”. Frankie Boyle believes he is “a genuine improvisational genius” and Kevin Bridges “loves watching him”.

Who is he? He is legendary Scottish comedian Raymond Mearns!

Beloved by the loyal listeners of BBC Radio Scotland’s hit show ‘Breaking the News’ for his super sharp and funny topical takes on current affairs and to other comics who see him simply as Mearnsy, Scotland’s Godfather of Comedy.

This spring and summer it’s your chance to get up close and personal with Raymond Mearns as he tours his latest, new solo show ‘Confessions of a Control Freak!’ – which includes dates at Motherwell Theatre on Sunday, May 12, and Cumbernauld Theatre on Saturday, May 18.

Raymond has already had a hit 26 night sell-out run at The Fringeworld Festival in Perth, Western Australia, and now he’s back on home turf ready to hit you hard with his home-grown humour – musing on life and love and laying it on thick with the laughs.

Raymond said: “The Australians went daft for the show, a mix of locals and ex-pats that wanted a flavour of back home. As much as I loved being out there, though, I’m glad to be back. They might have the sunshine but they can keep their beasties.

“I was stung by an Australian Bull Ant – you should have seen the size of the thing, massive and the pain was excruciating! You can still see the pock mark four weeks later. It must have been hanging about inside the leg of my breeks, no lease, no tenancy agreement, there it was living rent free down my trousers and I’d clearly done something to upset it.

“So frankly I’m glad to be home where I’m much more adept at dealing with the Scottish midge as I tour our own very fine country.

“This is my first tour in a decade, not that I’ve not been out gigging – I have, constantly! I’m usually in comedy clubs across the UK and sometimes abroad, I haven’t quite had the time so I decided to indulge my ego and go solo for the first time in ages and get out and about to some of my favourite towns and theatres and give them the full unadulterated Raymond Mearns experience.

“It’d be lovely to see you there.”

As well as regular sell-out performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and over 20 years on the stand-up circuit, Raymond Mearns has been a regular face on our TV screens, appearing in Limmy’s show, Legit’, Rab C Nesbitt, River City and the The Live Floor Show among many others. He’s also appeared in a number of films, most notably Ae Fond Kiss and It’s a Free World directed by the legendary Ken Loach.

For more information, tickets and further tour details, see Raymond Mearns’ website