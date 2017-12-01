Christmas concert to support toy appeal

The highly regarded Lanarkshire singing ensemble Octave are preparing to take to the stage again with their ‘Octave at Christmas’ concert.

The group have swapped their usual Broadway musicals, classical and popular music for a programme of festive favourites and carol singing.

The group, which is formed entirely with volunteers will donate all proceeds from this event to the Christmas toy Appeal run in conjunction with the Salvation Army in Motherwell.

A spokesman for the group said: “This is the first time we have performed a Christmas concert and are absolutely delighted to be supporting the Toy Appeal and helping ensure that local children will not be sitting on Christmas morning in the horrific situation of having no gifts to open.

“The appeal ensures that won’t happen, and we are happy to do our small bit to support such a worthy cause.”

‘Octave at Christmas’ will be held on Saturday, December9 at 7.30pm in Motherwell’s Dalziel St Andrew’s Church.

Tickets, priced £10 (including refreshments), are available from Shona Fisher on 01698 721607 or by emailing shona.fisher2@mail.com.