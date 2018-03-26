Big band looks for big help

An award-winning Lanarkshire big band are appealing to local businesses to dig deep and donate raffle prizes ahead of their annual fundraising dance.

The Michael Brawley Big Band perform solely to raise money for well-meaning and worthy causes and their much anticipated gala dance takes place at the Alona Hotel within Strathclyde Park, on Friday May 4.

Local businesses have always stepped in to ensure the raffle on the night is a spectacular success and the band are hoping for a similar response this year.

Spokesman Gary Mitchell said: “It’s a great event – we have been running the dance now for six years – and it continues to go from strength to strength.

“Each year we are astounded by the generosity of local businesses and we’re appealing for help again in 2018.

“The night is always a massive success raising huge amounts for charity. Last year we raised £1764 which was fantastic.

“Any form of a gift or service can be donated as part of the raffle. We’ve had photographers offering free photoshoots in the past, bakers sending hampers of goodies.

“Anything goes really, and it’s all for a charitable cause.”

The non-profit making band has been running for 22 years.

It was founded by local musician Michael Brawley, but is now run by a committee of band members and headed up by musical director Adam MacCloy.

The musicians, who give their time freely, are stalwarts of the National Concert Band Festival and have been awarded platinum certificates in recognition of the high standard of their musical performance and individual talent.

Gary, who has played trumpet in the band since it formed, added: “We’ve raised more than £50,000 for charity over the years.

“It’s really satisfying to make a difference through music. But we couldn’t do it without the support of local businesses and local people who support the band.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so by emailing brawleybigband@yahoo.co.uk.

The event itself will feature an evening of big band music including jazz, soul, rock, pop and much more – there is sure to be something for everyone.

All are welcome to dance the evening away or sit back, relax and kick off your weekend with a swing.

Tickets costing £8 are available from any band member or emailing brawleybigband@yahoo.co.uk.