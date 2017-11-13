Bellshill youngster making a big noise on the music scene

Bellshill youngster Connor Fyfe may only be 11-years-old, but he is quickly making a name for himself on the Scottish music scene.

Connor, who is in P7 at Mossend Primary, has been gigging regularly at Mick Hargan’s events in King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow and The Amethyst in Govan since August.

Last week he performed at the Canal Station pub in Paisley and on Sunday was supporting Neon Gyspy at the Classic Grand in Glasgow.

Connor first came to prominence two years ago representing Bellshilll and Mossend YMCA at the Cash for Kids busk in Glasgow Central.