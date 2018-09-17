Beer festival returns to the concert hall

Motherwell Beer Festival returns to Motherwell Concert Hall this Friday and Saturday featuring craft beers, street food and live music.

With over thirty beers available, festival-goers will have the chance to sample some of the finest ales, lagers and stouts from across the UK and abroad.

The list includes, Ahab from Glasgow’s Up Front Brewing, Pot Kettle Black from the Yeastie Boys of New Zealand, Forest Bacuri from Brazilian brewery Amazon Beer and the best seller from last year’s festival, Lucky Buddha from China.

There will also be a selection of cocktails and spirits available, including craft gin, rum and vodka from around the world.

Some of the best bands on the Scottish scene will also be performing including Dogtooth, Daddy Naggins, The Junkman’s Choir and BombSKAre - the winners of Britain’s Best Part Time Band.

The festival is open from 6pm–midnight on Friday and 1.30pm-midnight on Saturday.

Tickets costing £10 are only available at the door on a first come first served basis.

For more info visit www.culturenl.co.uk/beerfestival.