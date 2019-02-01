Allusinlove line up Glasgow gig

Following their rebirth under a new name and with a new message, cult Leeds band Allusinlove have embarked on a UK tour and will be at Broadcast in Glasgow on Monday, February 4.

The band – consisting of Jason Moules (vocals/guitar), Andrej Pavlovic (guitar), Jemal Beau Malki (bass), Connor Fisher-Atack (drums) – has existed, under various guises for around six years.

When their first gig, on Halloween night 2012, resulted in eight bookings in as many weeks, they knew they were on to something special.

The group quickly engineered a loyal following with their often shambolic, never boring live shows, and they’ve pretty much kept going ever since.

Their most recent release ‘All Good People’ is the first taste of Allusinlove’s EP.

‘All Good People’ is an infectious rock anthem, with an earworm chorus.

“It’s a song about mutual respect,” Jason said. “‘All Good People’ is all about positivity, embracing the body of your lover and being open about it. The main message is one of unity and it’s all set over a soaring psychedelic 12 bar blues melody. Dig in!”

Catch the band at Broadcast, Glasgow, on Monday, February 4.