Alex Hitchcock Quintet promise All Good Things at Glasgow gig

The Alex Hitchcock Quintet are releasing All Good Things – a collection of original compositions – and will be performing at the Blue Arrow in Glasgow on Thursday, June 13.

All Good Things is on the Spanish label Fresh Sound New Talent, renowned for introducing to Europe some of the best jazz artists to have emerged in the last two decades, including Robert Glasper, Brad Mehldau, Avishai Cohen and many more.

Hitchcock joins the roster having been recommended by renowned American saxophonist Chris Cheek.

Recognised as one of the UK’s leading young jazz ensembles, The Alex Hitchcock Quintet have achieved an intuitive synergy that only flourishes after gaining extensive experience of performing together.

All Good Things follows the release of the 2018 EP Live At The London And Cambridge Jazz Festivals – a vibrant collection of live recordings that gained extensive praise in discerning music circles.

The EP also caught the attention of many leading promoters, prompting them to book Hitchcock’s quintet for high profile events such as the 2018 Love Supreme Festival and Umbria Jazz Festival.

Now the group has returned with a new body of work. On All Good Things it is clear that its protagonists have gained a genuine understanding of each other’s idiosyncrasies:

James Copus handles the trumpet and flugelhorn like a true pro, perfectly balancing technical ability with a sustained and powerful sound. Will Barry’s ability on piano clearly demonstrates why he became the winner of The Musician’s Company’s jazz musician of the year award in 2017.

Joe Downard’s inimitable flair on bass ties everything together in style and Jay Davis’ drums reveal why he is one of the most in-demand players on the circuit today.

The standard bearer of the quintet is, of course, Hitchcock himself, leading the group with his expert saxophone skill – his composition and performance likely to add the impressive list of accolades that he has already achieved, not least as the winner of the prestigious Peter Whittingham Jazz Award in 2018 and Jazzwise Magazine’s ‘One To Watch’ in 2019.

The Alex Hitchcock Quintet play the Blue Arrow in Glasgow on Thursday, June 13. For more information, go to Alex Hitchcock