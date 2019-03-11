A night at Hamilton Park races with Ministry of Sound

Hamilton Park Racecourse has revealed that iconic dance brand Ministry of Sound will get the party started this May as the award-winning venue unveiled its headline acts for the first of their three Friday night race meetings this summer.

Legendary dance DJs Judge Jules and Brandon Block will be heading to the South Lanarkshire resort to get the crowd jumping on Friday, 17 May, treating revellers to some classic dance mixes and Balearic beats once the thoroughbred horse racing action has finished.

Vivien Currie, chief executive at Hamilton Park Racecourse, said: “Our Friday night fixtures are the perfect way to start the weekend early, and we’re delighted to be partnering with Ministry of Sound for our first evening of the season.

“With a combination of high-quality racing, including the £25,000 Palmaris Services Braveheart Stakes, and high energy entertainment, it’s sure to be a night to remember as we welcome two of the biggest and most successful names in British dance music to Hamilton.”

Advance purchase tickets for the Palmaris Services Racenight featuring Ministry of Sound are available at Hamilton Park Racecourse or call 01698 283806.