A ladies night with a difference will take place in the Cooper Suite at Fir Park, Motherwell, on Saturday, December 15, as the Butt Naked Butlers and Lady Glitter Kiss presents BurlesqueMas.

Following a drink on arrival you can learn a cheeky burlesque routine and then watch the experts strut their stuff.

There will also be games, prizes and buff butlers on hand. The event runs from 7.30pm-late and tickets costing £20 are available by calling 07941881423.