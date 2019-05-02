A Glaswegian tale of women rising up to fight the system

A uniquely Glaswegian take on a classic satirical play is touring to community venues and professional theatres around the city this spring.

Written by Johnny McKnight, Low Pay? Don’t Pay! follows a group of women who lose patience with low pay and rising prices before taking direct action.

The play – adapted from Italian Nobel prize winner Dario Fo’s Can’t Pay? Won’t Pay! – is produced by Glasgow Life and supported by Creative Scotland.

McKnight, best known for his well-loved scripts for the Tron Theatre’s hugely popular pantomimes and River City, brings this fast moving, hilarious tale to present day Glasgow.

Low Pay? Don’t Pay! opens this Friday, May 3, at the Tron Theatre as part of Mayfesto 2019.

It tours to community venues across the city including Barmulloch Community Centre, Govanhill Neighbourhood Centre, Penilee Community Centre, and Lodging House Mission – a Glasgow-based charity dedicated to providing care and support to homeless, vulnerable and socially excluded people.

Ticket prices for community venues are £5 (£3 concessions).

The play will also tour to Paisley Arts Centre, Cumbernauld Theatre, Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre and Platform, in the East End of Glasgow.

Councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of Glasgow Life, said: “This superb new production updates the action from its original 1970s setting in Italy to Glasgow today. Low Pay? Don’t Pay! is cutting edge satire at its best with a warm and wry Glasgow attitude shining throughout.

“Through a wide reaching series of performances in community centres across the city, there will be opportunities for everyone to experience the play in a venue near them at an affordable price. We hope audiences will have a great time and be inspired to keep engaging with the arts in their own communities.”

Dr Femi Folorunso, Creative Scotland theatre officer, added: “Can’t Pay, Won’t Pay’ by Dario Fo is considered one of the best work of 20th century European theatre. It is a work that mirrors some of the contradictions in the struggle for individual happiness and collective social justice in our age. Creative Scotland is delighted to have been able to support this Glasgow adaptation.”

