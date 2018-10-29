Uddingston Rugby Club thrash Bishopton to retain second place

Uddingston Rugby Club maintained their grip on second spot in the table when they despatched Bishopton 48-0 in their Tennent’s West Region Division 2 fixture at Castle Policies on Saturday, writes Dougie Belmore.

On 18 minutes Uddingston who made the breakthrough following a driving maul after a lineout.

With McMillan taking up his customary position at the tail, the home pack set about driving Bishopton back allowing McMillan to crash over for the try.

Maxwell missed the conversion so the Villagers had a five-point advantage.

Three minutes later they went further ahead when Maxwell broke the final tackle before touching down at the posts.

Allen, taking over kicking duties from the injured Kidd, slotted over the extras for a 12-0 lead.

On the half hour mark Uddingston notched their third of the afternoon.

As Anderson chased through on his kick the Bishopton defence fumbled and as the ball bounced free Anderson got a boot to it, hacking it over the try line.

First to react was Tunnicliffe, who outpaced the defence to dive on the ball.

Allen once more split the uprights moving the scoreboard to 19-0.

With the clock in the red it was the Villagers who rounded off the opening period with their fourth try, and the important bonus point.

Securing good lineout ball 10 metres from the Bishopton line, the Villagers’ pack powered through their opposite numbers, driving them back and over the try line where McPherson gratefully touched down for his first of the season.

The angle was too tight for the conversion but the Villagers went into the break with a solid 24-0 advantage.

Bishopton came out fighting at the start of the second half but once more found the Villagers’ defensive wall impenetrable.

As they desperately looked for a way through the ball was thrown loose and intercepted by Boyd who charged upfield and spun his way out of two tackles before stretching across the line to ground the ball.

The conversion again fell short leaving the scoreboard at 29-0.

Haldane then rounded off a solid scrum with a classic number eight pick to score on 61 minutes before McFadden rounded off some excellent handling to score in the corner seven minutes later.

Allen secured one conversion, taking the score to 41-0 and 10 minutes still to play.

Allen scored with the final play of the match before converting his own try for a personal haul of 13 points.

The win sees the Villagers stay in touch with league leaders Lenzie.

Uddingston are at home to Millbrae in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.