Motherwell's Dalziel Rugby Club on brink of relegation

Dalziel Rugby Club head coach Graham Calder still believes his struggling side can escape relegation from Tennent’s West Division 1 this season, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Following last Saturday’s 40-22 defeat at Garnock, bottom side Dalziel are a mammoth 15 points behind third bottom Cambuslang and safety with just three games remaining.

Graham told the Times and Speaker: “One hundred per cent I think we can survive.

“We have been playing exceptionally well.

“We played outstandingly well against Garnock to get a bonus point fourth try to keep our survival hopes alive.

“We believe we can get the bonus point wins.”

The Motherwell team lost to Garnock despite tries from Fraser McKenzie, Alistair McKune (2) and Joe Taroga, plus an Andrew Glover conversion.

So only bonus point victories in Dalziel’s final three matches at home to Irvine, away to Cumnock and at home to Strathendrick will be enough to draw them level with Cambuslang – whose league season is finished – and potential survival.

And there is a second factor which could offer Dalziel salvation – league reconstruction.

Graham said: “The leagues above us are reorganising, which may mean that only one team in our division is relegated instead of two.

“So that would mean us surviving if we finished second bottom.

“The reconstruction will be finalised after the season is finished, which is not ideal from the people in charge of the league.

“I understand why they have to do it but going forward it is in everybody’s best interests to make decisions in advance, so you know what is in front of you right from the start of the season.”

Dalziel, who have managed just two league wins all season and have accummulated a meagre points total of 16 from 19 matches, host Irvine this Saturday in a ‘must win’ league game which kicks off at 3pm.