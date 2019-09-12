Waysiders Drumpellier 21-7 Uddingston: Second loss for Villagers

Uddingston Rugby Club made it two defeats from two on Saturday when they lost their second consecutive Tennent’s West Division 2 fixture in an injury shortened 21-7 loss at Waysiders Drumpellier, writes Dougie Belmore.

With the Coatbridge men having been promoted as Division 3 champions at the end of last season they were keen to establish bragging rights in the first Lanarkshire derby of the season.

Unfortunately for both sides, a serious head injury to one of the Uddingston forwards saw the match stopped while medical attention was provided.

With the delay continuing, the referee was forced to call a halt to proceedings, bringing the match to an early conclusion.

With 61 minutes played, the match had gone past the minimum playing time required and, as such, the score at the time of the stoppage, 21-7 to the hosts, is recorded as the final score.

The game itself was one that should have been closer than the final score would suggest.

Some poor decision making and two missed kicks to touch provided the WD players with the opportunities they were looking for and they gratefully used them to record two converted tries in the opening 15 minutes.

On the half hour mark Waysiders scored their third converted try of the afternoon, before strong driving play by Uddingston allowed Convery to crash over for the try.

Kidd converted to bring the score back to 21-7, the final score.

Uddingston are stuck at the foot of the Division 2 table.

Unfortunately for the Villagers, a shortage of available players saw the 2nd XV fixture away at Annan cancelled, and the points conceded.

This Saturday the 1st XV will be looking to get their season back on track when they host Clydebank while the 2nd XV will be hoping they can raise a squad to travel to Ayrshire to face Marr 3rd XV.

Both matches are scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.