Washout hits Uddingston Cricket Club bid to reel in leaders Clydesdale

Fourth placed Uddingston were all out for 121 before leaders Clydesdale were put under early pressure in their reply and had reached 26 for three before play was abandoned.

Clarke said: “We were a wee bit under par with the bat on not a great pitch but we had made a really strong start with the ball.

"On Saturday there were some serious showers, so we got caught in a shower and then went back on with the game in a decent place.

"Then we had some lightning and the rules are that if this happens you need to go off for half an hour and make sure it clears.

"I think we were on for another 10 minutes and then there was more lightning so it was abandoned without any result.

"It would have been a great opportunity to beat them and really open things up.

"I think Clydesdale would have got a wee fright on Saturday. Looking at them, I don't know that they’re good enough to go through the remaining six fixtures without losing a game. Possibly neither are we but the beauty of the thing is that teams will beat each other so it’s going to be interesting.

"We are still in that chasing pack, we’ve still got the other two teams that are round about us to play – Ferguslie and Prestwick – we play Prestwick at home this Saturday.