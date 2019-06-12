Uddingston Cricket Club suffer first league defeat of 2019 against West of Scotland

Uddingston Cricket Club suffered their first defeat in five league matches this season when they lost by four runs at home to West of Scotland on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Chasing a target of 165, Uddingston ended four runs short as they suffered their opening loss of the 2019 Western District Cricket Union Premier Division campaign.

“It was a sore one to lose because we were in complete control almost for the whole game,” Uddingston CC captain Bryan Clarke (39) told the Times and Speaker.

“We were 117 for zero after 23 overs and cruising.

“We should have been home and hosed and should have won by seven wickets.

“But we proceeded to lose 10 wickets for 40 runs essentially.

“I have no idea why we collapsed. It was just a wee bit of panic that set in.

“We lost a couple of quick wickets and got stuck.

“But we were right in it until the last ball.

“Our number 11 hit the ball and it looked like it was going for six when their guy caught it over his head. It was an inch away from being a six.

“So we lost and it could have been so different as we controlled 75 per cent of the game. It is a tough one to take but we need to take it on the chin.

“Hopefully Saturday’s game is the warning we need that we need to be better in future.”

Uddingston have now slipped to third in the table, behind leaders Prestwick and second placed West of Scotland.

Uddingston visit Prestwick this Saturday, and Clarke insists confidence is still high.

“We are still well in title contention,” he said.

“We are seven weeks into an 18-week season and have only lost one game.

“We are away to Prestwick this weekend and it is the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

“If we win on Saturday the title race is wide open again.

“It is usually quite a hard, bouncy pitch there which will suit our fast bowlers.”

Uddingston may replace youngsters by bringing in some more experienced players for the match.