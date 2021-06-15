Uddingston Cricket Club lose their opening three games in nightmare start to 2021 campaign

Bryan Clarke has suffered early season defeats

A four-wicket loss at home to Clydesdale in game one on June 5 was followed by a 101-run hammering at Prestwick seven days later.

To compound the poor start to the league, Uddingston also suffered a heavy defeat against Watsonians in the Scottish Cup first round on Sunday.

But it was the league which really mattered to Uddingston this year, and Uddingston skipper Bryan Clarke tried to explain the poor start.

"We just batted poorly against Clydesdale,” he told the Times and Speaker. “With the exception of Fergus Clarke (Bryan’s son) who got 52 not out we were poor really.

"And young Thomas Willmott who’s only 17 got two wickets so there are positives there all the time.

"Thomas has really broken into the first team and is doing really well. He’s in the Western Warriors under-17 team and quite possibly will be selected for the Scotland under-17 team as well. He’s been excellent.

"Prestwick scored 155 against us and we were 60 all out. It wasn’t a great pitch, the pitch was very dry, breaking up.

"We lost soft wickets through the middle, nobody got in, we didn’t have any partnerships.

"We were 30 for one and then 60 all out so it was calamitous.”