Tyson Fury: Your chance to meet heavyweight ace and grill him at Q and A

Mossend-based boxing promoter Frank Gilluley has set up an eagerly awaited Question and Answer night with former World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Manchester-born Gypsy King (30) famously won the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles in 2015 by defeating long-reigning world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury subsequently took a sabbatical from boxing due to mental health issues.

But he returned to the competitive scene last year, most recently earning a heroic draw against American ace Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles last December after being knocked down in round nine.

The result meant that Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight title although many analysts felt this was unfair as Fury had landed a higher percentage of punches during the fight.

Such a fascinating background means that the upcoming Q and A, at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, June 29, should be absolutely fascinating for all those lucky enough to get a ticket.

And the organiser is Fighting Scots Gym supremo Frank, who told the Times and Speaker: “Tyson is the number one boxing character in the world.

“He is still the champion, still undefeated.

“He is always a good performer at these events; a great talker.

“The way he has come back from his mental health problems is inspirational.

“He has overcome them and is back to his best.

“Tyson turned into a national superhero in his last fight with Wilder, yet remains very down to earth and very approachable, just like one of the boys.”

The evening’s festivities start at 7pm on the 29th, when VIP ticket holders get the chance to have their photograph taken with Fury and a minute long ‘meet and greet’ spell with him.

The question and answer session – also available to standard ticket holders – will follow.

After that is finished, the VIP guests will receive an invite to an aftershow party at The Corinthian Club in Glasgow’s Ingram Street.

As you can imagine, tickets for this event have been selling fast.

But there is still an opportunity to purchase standard £35 briefs and the £75 VIP ones.

In addition, VVIP tickets can be bought for £175 and this includes receiving a signed Tyson Fury boxing glove.

For tickets, either contact Frank on 07767 636366 or phone the box office on 0141 3538000.