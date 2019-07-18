Siblings Rachael and Stephen Moffat to star at World Transplant Games

Two athletes from Cleland have received the vital funding they need to take part in the World Transplant Games in Newcastle Gateshead from August 17-24.

Rachael and Stephen Moffat are two of four funded athletes selected to compete for Team GB after receiving transplants and previously competing in the annual British Transplant Games.

Team GB will be going head to head with teams from 60 countries across the world, in 17 sporting events.

Brother and sister Rachael (18) and Stephen (22) both received heart transplants after being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition on the same day in 2007.

While Stephen’s transplant was a success, Rachael needed a second transplant in 2016 after becoming seriously unwell again.

Unfortunately, the pair lost their father to the same condition when he passed away during his life-saving transplant surgery.

This August, they will be competing in archery and ten-pin bowling.

The World Transplant Games takes place in different countries each year and attracts over 2000 athletes from across the globe. Transplant Sport is the largest UK charity devoted to raising awareness of the benefits of organ donation and the importance of exercising and leading a healthy lifestyle post-transplant.

The Donor Family Network (DFN) is supporting the two athletes financially. DFN was set up by Transplant Sport trustee David Nix, after losing his daughter in a road traffic accident and donating her organs, which improved quality of life for 74 people.

David said: “Since I set up Donor Family Network, I have been working with Transplant Sport on encouraging sign-ups to the organ donor register and promoting the British and World Transplant Games.

“We are absolutely delighted to be in the position to be able to help these young people to compete at such a hugely prestigious event and join them in celebrating the gift of life they have been given by families that had to make the same decision as me.”