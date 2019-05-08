Professional cycling series returns to Motherwell, and you can watch it in style

The OVO Energy Tour Series returns to Motherwell on Tuesday when teams of top professional cyclists compete around the 1.2km route starting and finishing on Hamilton Road from 5.30pm.

Olympic champion Katie Archibald and Commonwealth medallist Neah Evans will race in Motherwell for a Scottish national team alongside Anna Shackley and Zoe Watters, while Stirling duo Rhona Callander and Jenny Holl will compete for defending champions Team Breeze.

Commonwealth Games medallists John Archibald and Mark Stewart are also set to feature in Ribble Pro Cycling squads in the men’s competition.

In the afternoon, local school pupils will cycle around the circuit, before Scottish Cycling host a number of amateur races.

From noon-8.30pm, there will be a climbing wall, smoothie bikes and a range of specialist bikes at the park and ride on Farm Street.

To celebrate a great day of cycling in Motherwell, the Times & Speaker has teamed up with sponsors Eisberg Alcohol Free Wine to give one lucky fan the chance to win two VIP tickets.

The winner and a friend will have an evening full of excitement watching professional elite cyclists compete in the country’s leading circuit race series, while enjoying an open bar, complimentary ‘street food’ and a full race programme. All from a prime viewing location.

Eisberg is continuing its support of cycling again this year as proud sponsors of the Tour de Yorkshire, OVO energy Tour Series, OVO energy Women’s Tour of Britain and OVO energy Men’s Tour of Britain. As well as sponsoring two professional teams across the Men’s and Women’s peloton Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes and Storey Racing.

Entries close at noon on Sunday, to enter visit www.eisberg.co.uk/win-2-vip-tickets-for-tour-series and fill in the form.

Other organisations helping bring the Tour Series to Motherwell are: Morgan Sindall, Scotland The Perfect Stage, North Lanarkshire Leisure, Clyde 1, Scottish Cycling and Suicide Prevention North Lanarkshire.

In order to facilitate this event, a number of roads within the vicinity of the town centre require to be closed along with associated temporary waiting and loading restrictions.

Road closures will operate from 5am-midnight on the day of the event in Hamilton Road (from Nigel Street to the Cross), Ladywell Road (from Douglas Street to High Road), Douglas Street, Farm Street, High Road, and the first 25m of Scotia Street, North Orchard Street, Cameron Street and Avon Street.

Diversions will be in place, and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.