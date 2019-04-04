“Phenomenal” Motherwell rookie Kris Borland is top Strongman!

Motherwell strongman Kris Borland stormed to victory at Lanarkshire’s Strongest Novice, despite it being his first ever competitive event, writes Craig Goldthorp

Borland, who stands 6ft 4’ tall and weighs 19 stones, saw off 26 rivals – including far travelled strongmen from the north of Scotland and England – to win by 12 points after five rounds of exciting action at local gym Hostile Strength and Conditioning.

Gym owner Martin Lennox, who coaches Borland, told the Times and Speaker: “What Kris did was phenomenal. He led from the second event and was never caught, really consistent.

“It is unusual for a first timer to dominate all events.”

Borland was joint top in event one, the 100kg axle press, before winning the 200kg sandbag carry and farmers walk disciplines.

The Motherwell ace was then second in the final two events, the 220kg dead lift and 100kg atlas stone.

Kris’s success was achieved despite him having a relaxed attitude to preparation.

“Kris is laid back and polite,” Martin added. “He doesn’t get aggressive or angry. His success in competition surprised me because he doesn’t even train that hard.

“He is doing shift work as an audiologist, travelling all over the country, and he and his wife Sheila look after their three-year-old daughter Emily.

“So he doesn’t get as much time to practice lifting weights as most people.

“If you see him in the gym more than three days in a week it is unusual.

“If he was in the gym more he could be really brilliant!”

Martin said that all eight Hostile members who competed at Lanarkshire’s Strongest Novice, on March 16, had recorded PBs.

Kris, meanwhile, will spend the rest of this year away from competition before hopefully turning professional in time for Scotland’s Strongest Man next summer.

* Thanks go to Motherwell-based Strength Shop for providing equipment, T-shirts and banners at Lanarkshire’s Strongest Novice.