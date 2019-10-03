PGA Cup: Agony for Motherwell golfer Paul O’Hara and GB and I mates in Texas

Motherwell golfer Paul O’Hara was part of the Great Britain and Ireland squad which suffered PGA Cup heartache at the weekend.

The Tartan Tour Order of Merit winner for the past two seasons was in the team beaten 14-12 at the Barton Creek resort in Texas after an incredible fightback by USA.

A dramatic final day saw the USA produce the greatest comeback in the competition’s history as they came from four points down overnight to win.

A sensational Saturday session had put Great Britain and Ireland on course to claim a record third consecutive victory in the competition.

But the hosts produced a stunning fightback themselves and became the first team to overturn a deficit heading into day three and win the match. It is the first time the Americans have won outright in the competition since 2011.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Cameron Clark’s side that had put everything into all three days of action but came up just short in a thrilling contest in the Texas heat.

“The Americans got some points on the board early and it started to look like it was going their way,” said Clark. “We were struggling early on and we went down quite heavily in the back matches which puts pressure on the front matches.

“It was tough to take. It was a real honour to captain your country and we’d done a great job up until today.

“I’m very proud of what the lads have achieved this week, they’ve worked really hard and maybe the end of the week just took its toll on them.”

A pivotal moment in the match came when American Bob Sowards produced a moment of brilliance when he dunked the ball home on 18 to beat Alastair Forsyth. Soon after Alex Beach produced an incredible up and down to claim a narrow win over Alex Wrigley as the American points kept coming.

Robert Coles recorded his third consecutive win of the weekend late but Marty Jertson sunk the winning putt among jubilant scenes as America celebrated an 18th PGA Cup victory.