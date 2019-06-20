Newarthill Boxing Club’s Nathan Lundie wins for Scotland

Newarthill Boxing Club’s Nathan Lundie was on top form in Barnsley earlier this month (June 8 and 9) while representing Scotland in the Great Britain Tri Nations Schoolboy Championships.

Nathan was drawn against England’s Bernie Mongon in the semi-finals of the 35.5kg division, and he managed to win on a points decision.

The youngster then met England’s National champion, Quie Coleman, in the final after Coleman had stopped his Welsh opponent in the other semi-final.

Nathan had to dig deep as Coleman charged forward but the Newarthill Boxing Club starlet fought well to get the win and take gold.

Twelve-year-old Nathan, who lives in Bellshill and attends Bellshill Academy, is unbeaten this season and boasts a record of 13 wins and only one loss.

Nathan is the current Western District, Scottish Intermediate and Scottish Open Champion and he was delighted to make it a clean sweep for the season by adding the Great Britain title to his collection.

Nathan would like to thank everyone who has supported him since he started boxing.

Club coach Wullie Downie added: “We are all delighted for Nathan as he has worked very hard in preparation for the Tri Nations, training six days a week and travelling around other gyms for sparring as well as attending the Scotland team sessions in Bridgeton.

“He has a great attitude and is a wee character in the gym.

“He is a talented kid and has a big future in boxing.”