Newarthill boxing ace Cameron Kerr wins Celtic title in Blackpool

Newarthill boxing ace Cameron Kerr is being tipped to turn professional later this year after impressively winning his Celtic title fight in Blackpool on Friday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Fighting Scots Gym ace Kerr triumphed with a first round stoppage in the 60kg semi professional contest against Blackpool native Jamie Houghton on England’s north west coast, much to the admiration of his watching gym boss Frank Gilluley.

Gilluley told the Times and Speaker: “It was a great performance by Cammy on Friday night.

“The fight was finished early on after he landed a right hand shot to Houghton’s temple.

“It was Cammy’s most impressive win so far.

“He knew what he had to do and he executed it brilliantly.

“It was a bit more difficult for Cammy fighting away from home in front of a crowd of 600.

“The Blackpool crowd were supporting their man and the atmosphere was pretty hostile against Cammy during the fight.

“But they gave him a good reception afterwards.

“Later in the year I expect Cammy to be competing for a British title.

“From there we will look at him turning professional.”

Frank then explained the qualities which he believes will stand Kerr in good stead for making a significant impact on boxing at a higher level in the future.

The Fighting Scots Gym supremo added: “Cammy has a great amateur record and is 100 per cent dedicated.

“He is a very strong puncher.

“He gives 100 per cent in sparring and overall he has the talent required and a great attitude.

“Cammy is a winner.

“He trained very hard for Friday’s fight.

“Cammy trains every bit as hard as the pros just now

“He was training twice a day and was sparring with Willie Limond.

“Cammy picked up a lot of experience from that.”