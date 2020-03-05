Newarthill boxers in medal winning form in last month

Boxers representing Newarthill Boxing Club competed in District and Scottish Championships throughout February, winning medals at both tournaments.

Cameron Rae took gold in the 2009 32.5kg category in both Western District and Scottish Championships, with older brother Logan winning gold in the 2008 44kg category in the Scottish Championships.

Bellshill’s Nathan Lundie won gold in the Western District 2006 41.5kg category and also triumphed in his semi-final at the Scottish Championships.

Shaun Roberts from Viewpark won gold in the Western District 2005 54kg category and took silver in the Scottish Championships.

Taylor Gray, who lives in Wishaw, secured gold in the Scottish Championships competing in the 2005 52kg category.

Clubmates Cooper Irving (2009 31kg) who lives in Newarthill took silver in both competitions while Jude Brown from Bellshill took silver in the Scottish championships 34kg category for boys born in 2008.