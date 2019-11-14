Motherwell runner Oscar Logan stars for Law and District AAC at Kirkcaldy

Motherwell lad Oscar Logan starred for Law and District Amateur Athletics Club at Saturday’s National Short Course Cross Country Championships in Kirkcaldy.

In a super fast 2km boys race, Oscar led the way for Law by coming seventh in 6.28mins. His clubmate Logan Whitton, also of Motherwell, clocked an impressive 7.07mins.

The under-17 competitors ran over 3km, with Motherwell’s Finn Milligan coming home in 11.49mins.

There was a trio of Motherwell-based Law AAC members who competed in the veterans race.

Martin Kay was home in 17.22mins, Mark Milligan in 17.39mins and Pat Kelly (head coach) in a not too shabby 19.28mins.

There were some other fine performance from Law members in Kirkcaldy.

Under-15 girl Jessie Gilchrist, from Lanark, produced the performance of the day, running a great race over a muddy 2km to claim bronze in a fast time of 7.00mins.

Fellow Lanarkian Hannah Todd was next home for Law in a time of 7.59 with Fiona Currie, also from the Royal Burgh, clocking 8.16.

Craig Cherrie clocked 6.58mins in the 2km boys race, while Law’s under-17s, running 3km, also recorded some impressive times with Donald Gilchrist 21st in 9.59, Daniel Munday producing a great finish to record 10.55 and Levi Mulligan, Finn Milligan and Nina Fyfe home in 11.25, 11.49 and 12.15 respectively.

Reagan Binnie led Law’s senior women in 18.19, with Margaret Newell recording 20.20 and younger sister Pamela completing the 4k route in 24.59.

Strathclyde University once again borrowed Law’s Emily McNicol who ran a great time of 15.59.

The cunder-20 4km race saw James Gillon of Carluke finish 24th overall and fourth U20 with a time of 12.42.