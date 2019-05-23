Motherwell ace Callum Crozier lands Scotland’s Strongest Man accolade

Motherwell marvel Callum Crozier became the youngest ever winner of Scotland’s Strongest Man in Fraserburgh earlier this month, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Callum (23), a member of Motherwell gym Hostile Strength and Conditioning, took first places in three of the six individual events – tyre flip, arm over arm pull and atlas stones – to triumph overall in the under-105kg category.

Hostile Gym supremo Martin Lennox told the Times and Speaker: “In strongman terms, Callum is still a junior at 23.

“He beat the previous record for the youngest winner of Scotland’s Strongest Man by seven months.

“Callum has been at Hostile Gym since I opened in January 2015.

“He is one of my best friends and one of the pillars of this gym, almost part of the foundations.

“He is in here almost every day and is very committed.

“He had a daughter towards the end of last year.

“But even being a young boy with a full-time job and a full-time family, Callum often comes into the gym at 11pm, midnight or 1am to work out for two or three hours. It’s as if the boy never sleeps.”

Callum’s fine display in Fraserburgh has seen him invited to a trio of prestigious 105kg competitions later in 2019, Britain’s Strongest Man, the UK’s Strongest Man and the Strongman Champions League World Finals.

“Callum has already proved that he is a world class competitor,” Martin added.

“He did that when he won the World Bench Press Championships over in Canada.

“He also showed his potential by winning Scotland’s Strongest Junior twice and also Scotland’s Strongest Natural Man three weeks ago in Glenrothes.”

On the back of Callum’s latest triumph in winning Scotland’s Strongest Man, it has been announced that he has a new sponsor in Strength Shop, Motherwell.

They will supply the weightlifting ace with their brand name equipment and clothing.

Callum’s physique and lifting ability are so strong that Martin has in the past, tongue in cheek, described him as “a freak of nature” and also said that it isn’t blood running through his veins, it’s radium!

Martin will stage Lanarkshire’s Strongest Novice at his gym from 11am on Saturday, June 15.

Around 20 male entrants will contest five events including 100kg log press for maximum repetitions; Hercules hold for maximum time; 320kg tyre flipped three times before carrying 110kg per hand while farmers walking and carrying both 100kg sandbag and 110kg atlas stone respectively.