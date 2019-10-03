Local boxers Ray Kelly and William Strachan become Celtic champions

Viewpark boxer Ray Kelly recently celebrated winning a 63kg Celtic title with a four-round points victory over Kyle Haughton at Motherwell’s Alona Hotel.

Ray, trained at Mossend’s Fighting Scots Gym by Frank Gilluley, was triumphant during the Fight Club: Back To The Future bill which featured a total of 11 fights.

“It was a rematch for Ray,” event promoter Gilluley told the Times and Speaker.

“He had lost his Celtic title to the same guy previously.

“Ray managed to win it back this time. It was a great night for him.

“Ray was brilliant. He had trained very hard because he knew what he had to do to get the title back against a very good opponent.

“Ray was very aggressive this time. He went for it from the first round and won all four rounds.

“His combinations were working well and he showed he is a good mover with his footwork.”

The other local fighter to win on the night – who is also coached by Gilluley – was Bellshill-based ace William Strachan.

Competing against Ben Howard in an 82kg Celtic title fight, Strachan managed a third round stoppage in impressive style.

Gilluley added: “William finished off the fight with a good combination of a body shot and a head shot.

“William had been well on top at that stage of the fight.

“He was totally dominant and it was no surprise that the stoppage came when it did.

“William is very consistent, has great reach and good power.

“He is also going to be fighting in Blackpool later this month, against an opponent still to be decided.”

Gilluley, who is assisted in coaching the pair by Jim Hughes, believes that both triumphant fighters have a bright future ahead of them in the ring.

He added: “I think both Ray and William are very good.

“What definitely helps is the fact that they both train hard.”