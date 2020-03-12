Keir Hardie boxing boys strike 16 gold medals between them!

Ten Keir Hardie ABC boxers were on top form over the last month as they claimed 20 medals between them – 16 of these golds – at three major tournaments.

All fighters, aged from 10 to 14, boxed magnificently.

Coach Barry Clark said: “All boys performed well in all competitions but the pinnacle of the three was the Scottish Championship.

"The nine boys won seven golds and a silver which was astonishing.

"We couldn’t have been more proud of them.”

Pictured above are: Back – Conor Morgan, Evan Cain, Max Sleith, Cameron Sleith; Front – Logan Banks, Kai Meechan, Aiden Sweeney, Connor Carroll, Lewis Marshall.