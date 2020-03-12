Keir Hardie boxing boys strike 16 gold medals between them!

Keir Hardie boxers with their medals

Ten Keir Hardie ABC boxers were on top form over the last month as they claimed 20 medals between them – 16 of these golds – at three major tournaments.

All fighters, aged from 10 to 14, boxed magnificently.

Coach Barry Clark said: “All boys performed well in all competitions but the pinnacle of the three was the Scottish Championship.

"The nine boys won seven golds and a silver which was astonishing.

"We couldn’t have been more proud of them.”

Pictured above are: Back – Conor Morgan, Evan Cain, Max Sleith, Cameron Sleith; Front – Logan Banks, Kai Meechan, Aiden Sweeney, Connor Carroll, Lewis Marshall.