Holytown MMA star Chris Bungard suffers defeat to Brent Primus in Dublin

There was major disappointment for Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard as he suffered a defeat to American Brent Primus in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bungard, nicknamed ‘The Bad Guy’, submitted to a neck crank after one minute 55 seconds of round two.

It was a massive fight for Bungard (31) as he became the first Scottish fighter to headline a Bellator bill.

He was experiencing a big time contest which was screened live on prime time American TV, as well as on these shores on Sky Sports. Bungard has now won 15 of his 21 professional fights.