Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard fights live on primetime US television/Sky Sports

Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard’s exciting fight this weekend will be screened live on American prime time TV.

‘The Bad Guy’ (31) will become the first Scottish fighter to headline a Bellator bill when he faces champion Brent Primus, of the USA, at the 3Arena in Dublin, in a fight which UK TV viewers can also watch live on Sky Sports from 3am this Sunday.

“It’s a massive audience for me hitting the American eyes,” Bungard – who has 15 wins from 20 professional fights – told the Times and Speaker.

“Everybody knows who I am in Britain and some parts of Europe and Australia.

“It’s good that the Americans can find out who I am.

“I know everything about Brent Primus. He is one of the best in the world to fight at Elite level. He’s got nine wins out of 10 fights, a jujitsu black belt, good strong wrestler, well conditioned, just a good fighter.

“It’s not the easiest fight to take on at a couple of weeks notice.

“But you need to jump at the opportunity of headlining a show like this and I’m the guy to do this.

“I’m confident of taking Primus out. He’s a great fighter, it’s going to be a tough fight for me.

“But I believe I can beat anybody on my day.

“I wouldn’t have accepted the fight if I thought I was going in to lose.

“I know I’m going to need to work hard for it, make it ugly and make it a war but they don’t call me The Good Guy!”

The Spartan Protein sponsored fighter and Primus will battle it out over three rounds of five minutes, with doubts over the Scot’s fitness meaning he may change his usual gung ho tactics.

“When I got offered the fight I was on the back of a camel in the Sahara Desert, trekking,” Bungard added.

“I was on holiday in Tunisia so there was nowhere to really train.

“It wasn’t until I came home that I could hit it hard.

“I would like to be a wee bit fitter but that’s what happens when you take late notice fights.

“That’s the chance you take. It’s high risk but it’s high rewards.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime, headlining Bellator 240. If I go for it full out the first round I’ll maybe tire myself. So I’ll maybe go in with a better game plan and try and play it like a game of chess or a puzzle.

“I’ll maybe need to take my time with this one but if the finish is there I always go for the finish.

“I think he’s a lot harder than my other opponents so I won’t finish him as easy.”

Bungard’s appearance in the Irish capital this weekend comes three months after his last pro fight yielded a swift victory .

Competing at a Bellator London event last November, The Bad Guy defeated Benjamin Brander by a first round submission thanks to a fine rear-naked choke manouevre.

You can watch Chris Bungard in action against Brent Primus at Bellator 240: Primus vs. Bungard on Sky Sports from 3am this Sunday, February 23.