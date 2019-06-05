Holytown ace Chris Bungard all set for Wembley return to MMA fight action

Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard is hoping for an early finish to his return to competitive action at the SSE Wembley Arena on Saturday, June 22.

Bungard (30) will fight old foe Charlie Leary in a lightweight clash which is his first bout in four months.

Bungard told the Times and Speaker: “Charlie is a tough opponent, very experienced with good hands.

“He doesn’t produce a lot of kicks and he doesn’t wrestle.

“It is mainly hands he throws.

“So going in against him is kind of like preparing for a boxer.

“But I’m not planning to box for three rounds.

“I’m looking to put him away as quickly as possible.

“It is always good finishing fight early because I don’t get paid for overtime!

“I’m conditioned to go the full three rounds, but hopefully it doesn’t go as far as that.”

This month’s contest will mark Bungard’s second fight as a member of the London Bellator stable.

The Lanarkshire ace had a Bellator debut to remember back in February when he beat former two-time BAMMA champion Terry Brazier with a first round stoppage in Newcastle.

“I’m full of confidence,” Bungard added.

“I have faith in my abilities.

“Although I’m 30 I feel as if I’m 19.

“I am in my prime as a fighter.

“But I am under no illusions that this fight is a tough one which could go the distance.”

Bungard, a Celtic fan, also gave his thoughts on his favourite team’s recent acquisition of a treble treble.

He added: “Getting a treble treble is brilliant.

“I don’t think it will ever be done again.

“If it is so easy to do, why has it never been done before?

“Hopefully Neil Lennon can build a new team this summer and go for nine in a row.

“He’s a Celtic man through and through and the board need to back him.”

Bungard’s fight on June 22 is just part of an exciting evening of MMA action.

Tickets to Bellator London: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr. are on sale now and can be purchased online from axs.com/uk and Bellator.com.